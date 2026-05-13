Nathan Leacock News: Fighting for starting role

Leacock is currently fighting and in a good spot for a starting role this upcoming season, Noah Weiskopf of 247Sports.com reports.

Leacock transferred into Chapel Hill from Purdue during the last offseason, but he spent the 2024 campaign with Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver had a modest output with the Tar Heels this recent year, producing five catches for 48 yards. Luckily, he's been performing well in the spring and is in line for a possible starting spot. All eyes will now be on Leacock as fall ball approaches, and he'll be duking it out for a meaningful role as North Carolina aims to turn things around.