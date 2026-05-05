Nelsyn Wheeler News: Impressive in spring camp

Wheeler impressed during Illinois' spring camp, Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com reports.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 205 pounds, Wheeler is part of Illinois' 2026 recruiting class. The running back's speed and power blend offer upside not just for the Illini's spring camp but also their future games. Historically, Bret Bielema has factored in a freshman into his RB rotation every year, and there is a legitimate chance Wheeler can be that first-year student this season, which means he could get his collegiate career off to a nice start.