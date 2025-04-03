Nic Anderson Injury: Limited spring workload

Anderson (quadriceps) remains limited as the Tigers' work through spring ball, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reports.

Anderson, who missed almost all of the 2024-25 season with a quad injury, is limited during LSU's spring workouts. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore, who caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2023-24 season, will look to take on a premier role within the Tigers' offense this coming fall.