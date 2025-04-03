College Football
Nic Anderson Injury: Limited spring workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Anderson (quadriceps) remains limited as the Tigers' work through spring ball, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reports.

Anderson, who missed almost all of the 2024-25 season with a quad injury, is limited during LSU's spring workouts. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore, who caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2023-24 season, will look to take on a premier role within the Tigers' offense this coming fall.

