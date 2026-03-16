Nicco Marchiol headshot

Nicco Marchiol News: Heading to Evanston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 6:30pm

Marchiol has committed to Northwestern, he announced via his personal X account.

Marchiol finds his home for the 2026 season late in the process, but he lands at a Big Ten school with a solid opportunity. Northwestern brought in Aiden Chiles, likely to serve as the team's starter, but Chiles will exhaust his eligibility in 2026, giving Marchiol a chance to be the Wildcats' starter in 2027.

Nicco Marchiol
Northwestern
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