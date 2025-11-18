SIngelton regressed behind Kaytron Allen in the rushing totals again, re-starting another streak where Allen has outgained him. Singleton also failed to find the end zone in the win. Few would have believed that Allen's future pro value would beat Singleton's, but that appears to be the case right now. Wth Allen graduating, Singleton will soon face a decision about his college future. He could stay at Penn State, transfer elsewhere, or attempt to wow scouts at the combine. Based on how things have gone this season and his remaining year of eligibility, staying in the college ranks might be his best option.