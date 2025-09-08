Marsh was a workhorse for the Spartans throughout the day, pacing the team in targets, receptions and yards against BC. The dynamic sophomore had a pair of highlights on his scores, dragging multiple defenders to the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter before connecting with quarterback Aidan Chiles on a 41-yard scoring strike in the third quarter to tie the game at 21 at the time. Marsh appears to be on pace for a breakout season, finding the end zone three times in the team's first two games while serving as a go-to target for Chiles. His next opportunity to impress wil come when the Spartans host Youngstown State on Saturday.