Marsh had a solid day against Indiana, tying his season-high number with seven receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3 receiver connected with quarterback Aidan Chiles ona 15-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, giving the Spartans a 10-7 lead at the time. Marsh has now put together back-to-back solid performances for the Spartans, totaling 14 receptions for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the team's last two contests. He will hope to continue his positive momentum when the Spartans host in-state rival Michigan on Saturday.