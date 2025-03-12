Nick Minicucci Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Minicucci won't practice this spring after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, DelawareOnline.com reports.

Minicucci was set to compete with Zach Marker for the starting gunslinger gig this offseason, but surgery and missing the entirety of spring practice won't help matters. Last season with the Blue Hens, Minicucci tossed for 825 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on 63.2 percent completion.