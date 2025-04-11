Nico Iamaleava News: Sits practice amidst contract talks

Iamaleava did not attend Friday's practice session due to ongoing contract conversations with Tennessee, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Iamaleava is setting a precedent among the NIL and revenue-sharing scene, skipping out on practice like professional athletes do when aiming to receive a new deal with their team. Given that it's a spring practice in mid-April, it doesn't seem like there should be much concern regarding his status for the start of the season yet, though it will be worth monitoring how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.