Nico Iamaleava News: Slated to transfer to UCLA

Iamaleava is expected to transfer to UCLA, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Iamaleava had a highly publicized divorce from Tennessee, where the Volunteers essentially called his bluff on what the quarterback turned into a contract-based holdout of spring practice. The gunslinger hit the portal with a no-contact tag as soon as it opened Wednesday, and has reportedly already found his destination. The Bruins have two experienced quarterbacks on their roster in Ethan Garbers, who started last fall, and Joey Aguilar, who transferred in from Appalachian State this offseason. Still, Iamaleava becomes the immediate favorite to start in Westwood for his junior season. He tossed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last season in Knoxville. He also added 364 yards and three scores on the ground.