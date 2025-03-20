College Football
Nitro Tuggle headshot

Nitro Tuggle Injury: Arrested and misdemeanor-charged

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Tuggle was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors charges, Anthony Dasher of Rivals.com.

The Athens Clarke County's online jail report indicates Tuggle was charged with two misdemeanors, speeding and reckless driving. He was booked and released on bond within an hour. It has been less than half a full day since the jail report was publicized, and Tuggle's immediate future is not so clear-cut just yet.

