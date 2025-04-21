College Football
Nitro Tuggle headshot

Nitro Tuggle News: Picks Purdue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Tuggle will transfer to Purdue, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Tuggle left Georgia after two seasons, but he only saw the field in 2024. This past fall, the wideout caught three passes for 34 yards. Looking for a bigger opportunity, the former blue chip recruit has elected to transfer to Purdue, where he should have a chance to immediately become a starter in what's a rather weak wide receiver room. Tuggle also hails from Indiana originally, so this is something of a homecoming for the wideout.

Nitro Tuggle
Purdue
