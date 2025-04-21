Nitro Tuggle News: Picks Purdue

Tuggle will transfer to Purdue, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Tuggle left Georgia after two seasons, but he only saw the field in 2024. This past fall, the wideout caught three passes for 34 yards. Looking for a bigger opportunity, the former blue chip recruit has elected to transfer to Purdue, where he should have a chance to immediately become a starter in what's a rather weak wide receiver room. Tuggle also hails from Indiana originally, so this is something of a homecoming for the wideout.