Nitro Tuggle headshot

Nitro Tuggle News: Plans to enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Tuggle (suspension) plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Not even a month after Tuggle received an indefinite suspension for multiple misdemeanors related to a car crash, he may look to change colleges, which could allow him to play football relatively quickly again. The wideout has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Nitro Tuggle
 Free Agent
