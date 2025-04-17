Nitro Tuggle News: Plans to enter portal
Tuggle (suspension) plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.
Not even a month after Tuggle received an indefinite suspension for multiple misdemeanors related to a car crash, he may look to change colleges, which could allow him to play football relatively quickly again. The wideout has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
