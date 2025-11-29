Fifita led his team to victory over the Wildcats' in-state rivals Friday, throwing for nearly 300 yards in the win. He threw just one touchdown pass in his third straight game to end the regular season. He finished the 2025 regular season with 2,963 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, extremely similar numbers to his breakout 2023 campaign. He also added 149 yards and three scores on the ground. Next up is a bowl game for Fifita and the Wildcats, presumably against a solid opponent given the strong finish to the season.