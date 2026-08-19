Noah Jennings News: Praised by coaching staff

Jennings was praised by head coach PJ Fleck and could be in line for a sizable role in 2026, according to Ryan Burns of On3.com. "He's smooth. He's a really smooth player. He's got great hands. He's confident."

Jennings leads Minnesota in receiving yards this fall, according to Burns, and he seems primed for a big role. He could have WR1 upside if he translates his impressive performances to the regular season, and for now, it seems he'll be locked in as a starter to open the campaign alongside Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith.