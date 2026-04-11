Noah Rogers Injury: Carted off during scrimmage

Rogers was carted back to the locker room with a brace on his left leg after falling while trying to catch a pass in Saturday's A-Day game, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.

Concern seems to be very real for Rogers, who appeared to injure his left leg while coming to the ground for an incomplete pass in the end zone. Rogers is a transfer from N.C. State and was expected to have an impactful role right away in the passing game.