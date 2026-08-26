Noah Rogers Injury: Practicing on limited basis

Rogers (leg) is back at practice in a limited role for the Crimson Tide, per Chris Low of On3.com.

After initially being thought to miss a good chunk of the season, Rogers is expected back in action sooner rather than later. Head coach Kalen DeBoer said, "he's still going to miss some games, but his timeline has been significantly sped up." The transfer from NC State could now return as soon as late September, a huge positive for the Crimson Tide offense.