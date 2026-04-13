Noah Rogers Injury: Will miss start of season
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Rogers (leg) "won't be ready to go right when the season starts," per Charlie Potter of On3.com.
Rogers was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury during this past Saturday's A-Day game. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver's ailment will now keep him out at least through fall camp, if not after the Crimson Tide's season is underway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now