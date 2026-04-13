Noah Vaughn News: Participating in spring ball
Vaughn (ankle) is participating and impressing Virginia's coaching staff in spring ball, per Jeff White of VirginiaSports.com.
Vaughn looks to be back from his ankle injury and making a mark as spring ball is underway for the Cavaliers. The 5-foot-9 running back will now be able to focus on battling for a meaningful role in the backfield, but he'll have much more work to do in the rest of the spring and into fall camp kicking off.
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