Whittington was not listed on the Ducks' first two reports but he popped up with a questionable designation less than 24 hours prior to kickoff versus Indiana. With both Jordon Davison (upper body) and Da'Jaun Riggs (foot) out, in addition to Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar entering the transfer portal, Whittington's inclusion on the injury report is a major concern. It's currently unclear what he's dealing with but it seems like he must have picked it up during practice this week. If he can't go, Dierre Hill would be set to lead the Ducks' backfield in the CFP Semifinal.