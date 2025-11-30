Oregon's running game took a back seat to Dante Moore and his receivers during Saturday's victory, which is a shift from Oregon's usual game plan. One should assume this is an outlier event, as Whittington and his teammates will definitely play a critical role in Oregon's quest to win the CFP Championship. The senior finished the season with 774 yards and six touchdowns, and added 16 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. At 5-8, Whittington may be a bit undersized to play at the next level, but he will likely declare for the NFL Draft to find a role with a team.