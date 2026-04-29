Nolan James News: Works with first-team in spring game
James worked with the first-team offense in the spring game, per On3.
It's encouraging to see the young tailback work with the Fighting Irish starters, but it's also worth noting that both Aneyas Williams and Kedren Young battled injuries this spring and weren't at full strength. Still, James -- who ran for just 37 yards as a true freshman last fall -- should be a factor in this backfield.
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