Ray put together his best outing of the season against the Cornhuskers, totaling 85 yards of offense on the day along with a rushing touchdown. The 6-foot-1 running back found the end zone on a 28-yard run in the second quarter, giving the Terrapins their first score of the day in what would turn into a borderline shootout. Ray hasn't been very involved in the Maryland offense this season, totaling 188 yards and two touchdowns through the team's first six contests. His next opportunity will come against UCLA on Saturday.