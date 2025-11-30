Harbor was preivously listed as questionable for Saturday's rivalry matchup due to an undisclosed injury that kept him out of South Carolina's previous contest against Coastal Carolina, but he was able to suit up against Clemson. The 6-foot-5 receiver didn't look too hampered by injury against the Tigers, logging season-high numbers in both receptions and yards on the day while finding the end zone for the fifth consecutive game. Harbor has gotten hot to end the season after a mediocre start, finishing the year with 30 receptions for 618 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games. With South Carolina finishing just 4-8 on the year, Harbor will look to the start of next season in Columbia, barring a possible entry into the NCAA transfer portal.