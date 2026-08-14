Nykahi Davenport Injury: Held out of scrimmage Friday

Davenport (undisclosed) was held out of Friday's scrimmage, according to Justin Hokanson of On3.com.

Davenport was limited in Wednesday's practice and didn't participate in Friday's scrimmage, so it seems the Tigers are being cautious with the sophomore tailback. His involvement in practice over the next few days will determine whether Davenport will be able to handle a role in a complicated season opener at home against Baylor on Sep. 5.