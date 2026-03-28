Nyziah Hunter Injury: Not dressed for spring game
Hunter is not dressed for Nebraska's spring game Saturday, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reports.
Considering that Nebraska's team has regularly used Hunter before the spring, his absence indicates that some sort of problem is affecting him. It has not been made clear why he will be unavailable. Nonetheless, Hunter shifts his focus to either the summer or fall.
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