Nyziah Hunter News: Looking good in spring ball
Hunter (undisclosed) is looking good in spring ball, Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.com reports.
Hunter looks good to go as the Cornhuskers kick off spring ball after missing the team's bowl game loss to Utah. The incoming junior wide receiver logged 43 catches for 617 yards and five touchdowns this past season. He's primed to be a top option in Nebraska's passing game once again this upcoming campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now