Following a quiet outing against Minnesota last week, Hunter got back into the swing of things against Northwestern, leading the team in both receptions and yards on the day. The 6-foot-1 receiver found the end zone for the fourth time in as many games for the Cornhuskers, connecting with quarterback Dylan Raiola on a 12-yard scoring strike in the third quarter to give the Huskers a 21-6 lead at the time. Hunter has had a solid 2025 campaign with Nebraska since transferring in from Cal in the off-season, catching 33 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns through eight contests. His next opportunity will come against USC on Saturday.