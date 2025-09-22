Smith put together a productive day against Wisconsin, crossing the century mark for the second consecutive game as he set a new career-high in receiving yards with 113 against the Badgers. The 6-foot receiver led the team in receptions and yards on the day while tying fellow receiver Shaleak Knotts for the team lead with seven targets. Smith has now put up back-to-back big-time performances and is quickly establishing himself as a go-to target within the Maryland offense. A matchup against Washington awaits after the team's upcoming bye.