Arnold struggled to get going coming out of the Eagles bye week Thursday evening. The 13 carries were tied for the second most Arnold has received in a game in 2025. Backfield mate, David Mbadinga was tasked with only eight carries but was able to punch in his first touchdown of the season. Through six games played, Arnold has run for 365 yards and scored three touchdowns. Arnold will look to get back on track when the Eagles take on Georgia State in two Saturday's, whose defense is allowing 224 rushing yards per game.