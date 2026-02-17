Oliver Lundberg News: Follows Mora to Fort Collins
Lundberg will transfer to Colorado State, the program announced.
Lundberg will follow his head coach Jim Mora from UConn to Colorado State. The tailback took a redshirt year in 2024 and ran for 138 yards and a score on 23 carries in 2025. The Swedish ballcarrier will look to make an impact in the Rams' backfield, where he should have three years of eligibility remaining.
