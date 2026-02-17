Oliver Lundberg headshot

Oliver Lundberg News: Follows Mora to Fort Collins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Lundberg will transfer to Colorado State, the program announced.

Lundberg will follow his head coach Jim Mora from UConn to Colorado State. The tailback took a redshirt year in 2024 and ran for 138 yards and a score on 23 carries in 2025. The Swedish ballcarrier will look to make an impact in the Rams' backfield, where he should have three years of eligibility remaining.

Oliver Lundberg
Colorado State
