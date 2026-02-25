Olsen Patt-Henry Injury: Remaining out in spring

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Patt-Henry (undisclosed) will not practice in the spring, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Patt-Henry missed the final two games of the Tigers' 2025 season, and he'll delay his return at least until fall camp. The junior tight end brought in 16 catches for 126 yards this past campaign, which are both career highs.