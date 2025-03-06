Olsen Patt-Henry Injury: Unavailable this spring

Patt-Henry (shoulder) won't play this spring with a shoulder injury, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Patt-Henry is in line to compete for starter-level snaps at tight end with Jake Briningstool off to the NFL Draft, but he'll have to wait until fall camp to get practice reps in. The tight end is reportedly nursing a shoulder injury that will hold him out for the entirety of spring camp, which should allow Clemson to get a closer look at its other tight ends in the room including Josh Sapp and Markus Dixon.