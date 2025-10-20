Following a game in which he broke his four-game scoring streak, Cooper got back on track against Michigan State, catching eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot receiver found the end zone on a 48-yard scoring strike from quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the third quarter, giving the Hoosiers a 28-10 lead at the time and effectively breaking the game open. Cooper will hope to start up another scoring streak building off this week's performance, with his next opportunity coming agaisnt UCLA on Saturday.