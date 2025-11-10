Cooper had an overall quiet day in terms of counting stats, catching six passes for just 32 total yards. The 6-foot receiver did, however, have one of the biggest moments of the season on a highlight-reel worthy seven-yard grab in the back of the end zone with just 36 seconds left to give the Hoosiers the final lead of the game. Cooper has led the way for the Hoosiers in both receptions and yards on the season, catching 52 passes for 701 yards while finding paydirt nine times through the air, along with once on the ground as well. His next opportunity will come agianst Wisconsin on Saturday.