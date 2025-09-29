Despite totaling just 55 yards on the day, Cooper salvaged his afternoon by finding the end zone against the Hawkeyes, extending his touchdown streak to four consecutive games. The 6-foot receiver connected with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on a 14-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, putting the Hoosiers on the board early against a stout Iowa defense. Cooper has been a major playmaker for the Hoosiers to start the 2025 season but will see a tougher road as the season progresses, starting with a monster matchup against Oregon following Indiana's upcoming bye.