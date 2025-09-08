Despite recording just two touches on the day, Cooper made the most of his opportunities, hauling in a 40-yard reception on his only target through the air. His true highlight of the day came on the ground, however, as the 6-foot receiver broke multiple tackles on his way to taking a reverse 75 yards to the house in the third quarter. While Cooper hasn't seen many opportunities through the team's first two games, he has certainly displayed his big-play ability, averaging a ridiculous 41.8 yards per touch in that timeframe. A matchup against Indiana State awaits on Saturday.