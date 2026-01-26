Cooper's draft submission means that he will forgo his last year of collegiate eligibility. Across four seasons with Indiana, he steadily improved until he became one of the FBS' best wideouts. The progression culminated with an excellent 2025, in which IU's football program not only went undefeated but also won a national championship. He logged an integral part, backed up by 69 receptions (on 86 targets) for 937 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns. So entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Cooper is one of its most reliable wideouts available, expected to carry an offense's receiver corps.