Omar Mabson News: Sees reps with first-team offense

Mabson worked with the first-team offense in Friday's scrimmage, according to Justin Hokanson of On3.com.

Mabson has been drawing buzz and turning heads in camp, and the sophomore tailback looks primed to have an important role in the backfield. He seems to be moving ahead of Tae Meadows. It seems Mabson could challenge Bryson Washington for the RB2 role behind the undisputed starter, Jeremiah Cobb.