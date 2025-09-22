Kelly was already having a solid day heading into the final minutes of the game, with five receptions for 58 yards at the time. His day got a lot better quickly, however, as he connected with quarterback Aidan Chiles on a 75-yard catch and run to the house to bring the Spartans within 14 points with less than three minutes remaining in the game. The touchdown marked Kelly's first score as a Spartan to go along with 21 catches for 317 yards through four games. He will hope to build off his performance when the Spartans travel to face Nebraska following this week's bye.