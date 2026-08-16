Omarion Miller Injury: Unavailable during scrimmage Saturday

Miller (undisclosed) was out for Arizona State's scrimmage Saturday, Ethan Ignatovsky of On3.com reports.

Miller missed Thursday's practice due to "workload management," and while that may be the reason for his absence Saturday, head coach Kenny Dillingham has yet to provide an official update on his status. The transfer wideout is looking to build on a breakout 2025 campaign at Colorado, where he recorded 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller has time to recover before the season opener, but missing team scrimmages is a setback as he works to establish himself as the Sun Devils' No. 1 option.