Omarion Miller News: Continues to shine in practice
Miller continues to shine in practice, PHNX Sun Devils reports.
Miller is coming off a big role last year, and with that in set for his 2026 season, he should be considered one of college football's best wideouts going into the year. Last year, with fellow Big 12 member Colorado, he logged 45 receptions (on 78 targets) for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs.
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