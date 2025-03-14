Omarion Miller News: Ready to go for 2025

Miller (lower body) has recovered from the injury that caused him to miss the final weeks of the 2024 season and is ready to go in spring practice, according to 247Sports.com.

Miller was limited to five games in 2024, tallying 10 catches on 12 targets for 216 yards and a score. He should be ready to go at full strength for 2025, though it's unclear how much of a role he'll have in the Buffs' passing attack.