Omarion Miller News: Returns to practice

Miller (undisclosed) has returned to practice for fall camp, Anthony Totri of GoPHNX.com reports.

It looks like Miller is good to go, which is great news for both the wide receiver and his team, which wants to benefit from his ability by having him lead their receiver corps. It makes sense considering how well he played for Big 12 team Colorado, whose 2025 season culminated in him breaking out with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Considering that the Sun Devils lack a proven option like him, it would make sense they make targeting him for passes a top priority in 2026.