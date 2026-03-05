Oran Singleton News: Joins Tulsa
Singleton is listed as a member of Tulsa's roster ahead of the 2026 season.
Singleton will join the Golden Hurricane following a single season with West Virginia. The 5-foot-9 receiver appeared in just four games for the Mountaineers in 2025, catching four passes for 22 scoreless yards in that time. The former Eastern Michigan transfer will retain a single year of eligibility with Tulsa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now