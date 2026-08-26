Oscar Hammond headshot

Oscar Hammond Injury: Dealing with undisclosed matter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hammond has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury, Tyler Waldrep of Pistols Firing Blog reports.

Hammond not wearing pads and limiting contact in recent practices showcases an undisclosed injury affecting his availability. The tight end is questionable going into Week 1, where the Cowboys will look to atone for their upset loss last season by defeating Tulsa on Sept. 5.

Oscar Hammond
Oklahoma State
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