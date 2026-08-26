Oscar Hammond Injury: Dealing with undisclosed matter
Hammond has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury, Tyler Waldrep of Pistols Firing Blog reports.
Hammond not wearing pads and limiting contact in recent practices showcases an undisclosed injury affecting his availability. The tight end is questionable going into Week 1, where the Cowboys will look to atone for their upset loss last season by defeating Tulsa on Sept. 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now