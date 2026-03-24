Oscar Rios headshot

Oscar Rios Injury: Limited in spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Rios (undisclosed) is limited in Arizona's spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Rios, a freshman quarterback from California, is dealing with an undisclosed ailment that will limit him throughout spring ball. He wasn't expected to play in 2026, so this injury isn't one that should be considered career-altering. He'll continue to compete as a backup in the Wildcats' quarterback room.

Oscar Rios
Arizona
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