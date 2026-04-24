Ousmane Kromah News: Impresses this spring

Kromah has impressed this spring and appears poised to form a 1-2 punch with Quin Wisner, per Tallahassee.com.

Kromah had a strong freshman season at Florida State in 2025, rushing for 408 yards on 5.7 yards per carry as a freshman. He was joined by Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner this offseason, who has plenty of production in his own right. Still, Kromah appears to be holding his own and the two should both play plenty this fall.