Ousmane Kromah headshot

Ousmane Kromah News: Shining in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kromah is reportedly turning heads in spring practice, per On3.

Kromah had a very promising freshman season with the Seminoles, rushing for 408 yards on 5.7 yards per carry while reeling in nine catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. Florida State brought in Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner, who has three years of experience under his belt and has totaled 1,734 rushing yards in his career. Still, Kromah is reportedly pushing Wisner for the starting gig early on in spring ball.

Ousmane Kromah
Florida State
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