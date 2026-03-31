Ousmane Kromah News: Shining in spring ball

Kromah is reportedly turning heads in spring practice, per On3.

Kromah had a very promising freshman season with the Seminoles, rushing for 408 yards on 5.7 yards per carry while reeling in nine catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. Florida State brought in Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner, who has three years of experience under his belt and has totaled 1,734 rushing yards in his career. Still, Kromah is reportedly pushing Wisner for the starting gig early on in spring ball.