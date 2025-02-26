College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Owen Allen headshot

Owen Allen News: Not listed on Air Force roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Allen isn't included on Air Force's roster for the 2025 season.

Allen broke into the playing ranks as a sophomore in 2024, posting 77 carries for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so it's unclear why he's not listed on the roster for 2025. In any event, it appears he may no longer be with the Falcons' football squad, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute in 2025 unless his roster status changes come fall.

Owen Allen
Air Force
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now