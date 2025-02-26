Owen Allen News: Not listed on Air Force roster

Allen isn't included on Air Force's roster for the 2025 season.

Allen broke into the playing ranks as a sophomore in 2024, posting 77 carries for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so it's unclear why he's not listed on the roster for 2025. In any event, it appears he may no longer be with the Falcons' football squad, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute in 2025 unless his roster status changes come fall.